Workplace From Facebook gets dark mode, knowledge library

New Delhi: Workplace From Facebook has introduced a number of new updates which the company claims will enable faster connectivity, enhanced lighting, and accessibility. Workplace From Facebook has introduced varied employee engagement toolkits on a monthly basis

1. Workplace's Dark Mode changes the background from white to black. It can help to reduce eye strain and glare from the device especially in low light conditions. Even for iOS users, Workplace will respect the Dark Mode setting of the mobile phone.

If the device is set to Dark Mode, the Workplace Chat iOS app will automatically be set to Dark Mode too. In addition to Dark Mode, Workplace also plans to introduce improved focus management, easier keyboard navigation, and support for screen readers.

2. Frontline Areas: The initiation of 'Areas' mapping to customise the experience with frontline workers into groups based on criteria such as geography, department, etc., will aid and empower managers their team's access to Workplace and enable custom pop-up notices based on the area. The Video Conferencing feature at Workplace ensures live editing which can be customised by adding filters for virtual events.

3. Knowledge Library: This is a place to create, store and share static content at Workplace which may include staff benefits, company's mission & values or either their remote working policy. It allows the user to personalise their homepage and create content quickly with ease along with managing access to employees for viewing data and personalising content.

4. Diversity & Inclusion: The platform provides tools to build surveys to gauge the employee satisfaction levels among findings while its resource groups help in building a network of support groups that helps in reshaping inclusivity.

The platform also initiated the Live Town Hall guide which would enable companies to host events especially in the times of remote working which would keep them connected with the top executives and policies of the company.

