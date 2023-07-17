comScore
World Emoji Day 2023: Celebrating the universal language of emojis and their digital impact

 2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:12 AM IST Govind Choudhary

World Emoji Day, celebrated on July 17, recognizes the influential role emojis play in digital communication. Emojis have become a universal language, allowing people from diverse cultures and languages to express emotions and enhance text-based conversations. The event was initiated in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, founder of Emojipedia, to honor the significant impact of emojis.

Emojis have become an integral part of our digital conversations. Whether we're texting, using social media, or sending emails, emojis help us express our emotions, convey messages, and add a touch of playfulness to our text-based interactions.

World Emoji Day, observed on July 17 each year, is a delightful celebration that recognizes the profound influence emojis have had on digital communication. By bridging the gaps between cultures and languages, emojis have brought people closer together in the online world.

July 17th was chosen as the date to celebrate World Emoji Day due to its significance in the world of emojis. The "Calendar" emoji displayed on platforms like Apple and Google features the date July 17. This specific emoji was selected as a representation of the event, adding an extra layer of connection and meaning to the celebration.

Moreover, several organizations in India are celebrating World Emoji Day. To commemorate the occasion, SBI Bank took to Twitter and expressed, “Let's celebrate our love for Emojis while also remembering the importance of cyber fraud protection to ensure safe and secure transactions."

The bank in its latest Twitter post also shared precautionary tips to ensure safe transactions. As per the bank, anything too good to be true is not free. It also said to verify any links before verifying it. Moreover, the bank has alerted for not sharing OTPs with anyone.

World Emoji Day holds great significance as a celebration of the universal language that emojis have become. These little symbols have revolutionized communication by effortlessly conveying emotions, ideas, and messages across diverse cultures and languages.

With their playful and expressive nature, emojis have seamlessly integrated into modern conversations. Over time, World Emoji Day has gained widespread popularity and global recognition as a testament to the impact and power of these digital icons.

 

 

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST
