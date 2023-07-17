World Emoji Day 2023: Celebrating the universal language of emojis and their digital impact2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:12 AM IST
World Emoji Day, celebrated on July 17, recognizes the influential role emojis play in digital communication. Emojis have become a universal language, allowing people from diverse cultures and languages to express emotions and enhance text-based conversations. The event was initiated in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, founder of Emojipedia, to honor the significant impact of emojis.
World Emoji Day holds great significance as a celebration of the universal language that emojis have become. These little symbols have revolutionized communication by effortlessly conveying emotions, ideas, and messages across diverse cultures and languages.
With their playful and expressive nature, emojis have seamlessly integrated into modern conversations. Over time, World Emoji Day has gained widespread popularity and global recognition as a testament to the impact and power of these digital icons.