World Intellectual Property Day 2023:Everything you need to know2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 02:32 PM IST
- The primary objective of observing World Intellectual Property (WIP) Day is to create consciousness about the significance of protecting intellectual property and ways to safeguard them.
On April 26th of each year, the world commemorates World Intellectual Property Day with the goal of promoting awareness of intellectual property and its safeguarding. The event is intended to educate individuals on the various methods of safeguarding intellectual property such as copyright, trademarks, patents, and others. In 2000, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was founded.
