On April 26th of each year, the world commemorates World Intellectual Property Day with the goal of promoting awareness of intellectual property and its safeguarding. The event is intended to educate individuals on the various methods of safeguarding intellectual property such as copyright, trademarks, patents, and others. In 2000, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was founded.

Every year, WIPO declares a new theme for World Intellectual Property Day to inspire women creators, entrepreneurs, and inventors. The theme for the 2023 celebration of World Intellectual Property Day is "Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity," emphasizing the crucial role of women in propelling innovation and creativity forward.

The origins of World Intellectual Property Day date back to September 1988, when the Director General of INAPI presented the concept for the first time. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) officially established World IP Day on August 9, 1999, coinciding with WIPO's 30th founding anniversary.

The inaugural celebration of World IP Day took place in the year 2000, with 59 member countries participating in the event. The number of countries commemorating this event gradually increased to 110 by 2005 and eventually to 189 by 2022.

World Intellectual Property Day serves as a platform to emphasize the significance of intellectual property protection and to generate awareness about copyrights, patents, trademarks, and other related subjects. This day is also a celebration of creators worldwide and their contributions to the development of their respective regions.

Several organizations plan public outreach campaigns on World Intellectual Property Day to educate people about the importance of intellectual property protection. Public events and programs are conducted to enhance people's knowledge of the subject and promote understanding of intellectual property concepts.