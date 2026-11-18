India has achieved a global milestone in robotic cardiac surgery after surgeons performed the world’s first dual-console, five-arm robotic beating-heart Totally Endoscopic Coronary Artery Bypass (TECAB) procedure at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 18, 2026. Surgery was carried out using the indigenous SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System and two surgeons operating at a time from different control consoles.

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It was a complex procedure, led by Dr Nitin Kumar Rajput, Associate Director, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Medanta, and Dr Lalit Malik, Chief Cardiac Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, and supervised by Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SS Innovations International. The procedure highlights the advanced medical technological capabilities of India's cardiac surgery.

Five robotic arms and two consoles used in complex heart surgery

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According to the hospital, both surgeons operated in synchronisation using all five robotic arms of the SSI Mantra system. A heart stabilisation system was used to maintain stability of the target area while the heart was beating.

TECAB is a newer technique that is used for coronary artery bypass surgery without opening the chest wall. This technique provides surgeons with the opportunity to use robotic instruments, whereas conventional bypass surgery uses a large incision made through the breastbone. The beating-heart method also gives the surgeon the option to not use a heart-lung machine during surgery.

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This dual console setup enabled both surgeons to operate the robot and coordinate their movements. It also provides hands-on learning and gives a second surgeon experience in complex procedures with the robotic system.

Patient recovery marks potential of minimally invasive surgery The patient's recovery progress over 15 days was encouraging, Medanta said. In fact, the hospital pointed out that one of the most significant advances in minimally invasive cardiac care is the procedure, but the long-term clinical effects will be significant in determining the benefits.

It is a testament to the focus on surgical innovation and advanced technology at Medanta, said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director of the hospital. He also said that complex cardiac procedures may be performed in a less invasive way for patients with robotic surgery.

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Dr Nitin Kumar Rajput said the procedure required precision, coordination and close collaboration between the two surgeons. He noted that the patient's recovery following surgery was encouraging.

SSI Mantra highlights India's surgical robotics capabilities Commenting on the milestone, Dr Sudhir Srivastava said the procedure demonstrated the capabilities of the SSI Mantra system in advanced minimally invasive cardiac surgery. The success is in line with the company's vision, ‘Make in India, for the World', and the objective of making robotic surgery more accessible and affordable, he said.

Dr Lalit Malik also commented that the dual console concept was a significant stride towards robotic cardiac surgery, and coordinated control, along with the 5-arm configuration, met the surgical demands of the procedure.

The SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System, developed by SS Innovations International, is a surgical robotic system designed for complex surgeries. Its success has brought India's homegrown surgical robotics technology to the fore and highlighted its promise to increase access to cutting-edge cardiac care in the country.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.