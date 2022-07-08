Worried about personal data leaks? Here’s how to lock down your phone

• Android and Chrome: My colleague Joanna did a deep-dive on preventing ad tracking for Android and Chrome users, which also details Google’s future privacy plans. For now, Android users should go into the Chrome app then tap Settings | Privacy and security | Block third-party cookies. You might also see a Privacy Sandbox option, a beta feature to reduce cross-site tracking on the browser. You’ll see an option to send a “Do Not Track" request. It doesn’t hurt to enable it, but many web services don’t respect the request, not even Google itself. Turn off personalized advertising by going to Settings | Google | Data and privacy | Ad settings, then disabling Ad personalization. You can also visit adssettings.google.com in a browser.