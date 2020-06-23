WWDC 2020: Apple announces new features for Safari to take on Chrome

Apple announced a slew of major developments to its web browser Safari during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference held online-only today.

Apple revealed macOS Big Sur, the major development in mAcOS 10.16. Along with that, it also announced a series of upgrades for Safari. The biggest of them being tab management.

By that, it means that Safari web browser will get a translation tool, changes to tabbed browsing and a customizable home page while protecting user privacy, the company claims.

"Users can customize the new start page with a background image and sections like their Reading List and iCloud Tabs, and further personalize their experience with improved support for extensions. The Mac App Store makes it easy to discover and download great Safari extensions with a new category that includes editorial spotlights and top charts."

Safari and it will show a live preview of that tab so you don’t have to click it to access it.

Moreover, the browser will also be getting much bugger support for extensions made for other browsers, similar to its rival Chrome from Google.

However, unlike other browsers, Safari will let users customize which sites they would like the extensions to run on by making them visible when the user is on a particular site.

The Cupertino-based company also claimed that the Safari will by 50% faster in page load performance than its rival Chrome.

Apart from this, the new Safari will be more customizable in terms of home-page management such as it will let you add custom background, reading list, and more.

Safari is also getting native translation in the browser, so if you visit sites written in other languages, it will automatically translate the page to your language.

Developer beta for all operating systems announced and will available from today, public beta from next month and available this fall.

