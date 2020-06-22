While unveiling its latest iOS 14, Apple announced a series of features for Siri, including its redesign on the iPhone. Primarily, the new Siri design will pop up with a new, larger animated icon that appears when you call out for the voice assistant on new iOS 14.

Apart from that, it also can show widgets.

Now you can ask Siri to send an audio message and Siri will start recording. Keyboard dictation uses the same dictation as Siri, it now runs on-device.

Apart from that, Siri translations can now support several new language pairs, through a new app called Translate. The redesigned Siri is "Designed to be the best and easiest-to-use app for conversations," the experts said in the Apple conference. What else? It can also work completely offline.

Apart from that, the iOS 14 came with one major upgrade – the App Library. It is much like an App Drawer on Android phones, the Cupertino-based company announced that with iOS 14, users will be able to long press the screen and see how many home screens they have. You can then choose to hide some of these screens, and the rest of the apps will show up on the App Library. So when you’re swiping left and have swiped through the available home screens, iOS will spring the App Library.

Apple also announced today that Siri now serves 25 billion requests per month.





This is a developing story

