WWDC 2020: Apple redesigns Siri with new features

Apart from that, the iOS 14 came with one major upgrade – the App Library. It is much like an App Drawer on Android phones, the Cupertino-based company announced that with iOS 14, users will be able to long press the screen and see how many home screens they have. You can then choose to hide some of these screens, and the rest of the apps will show up on the App Library. So when you’re swiping left and have swiped through the available home screens, iOS will spring the App Library.