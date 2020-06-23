Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2020) kicked off yesterday with an online-only platform and will continue till 26 June. Huge announcements poured in yesterday with some radical changes on the iOS 14 design and also the unveiling of the macOS Big Sur, the macOS 10.16 version.

The event witnessed a sneak peek to several operating softwares for all Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac as well as the Watch. These software updates are now available for all Apple Developers Program members via developer.apple.com and a public beta will be available for other users in July on beta.apple.com and the official release will take place this fall.

Here is the fill list of all Apple devices compatible with its various OS.

iOS 14:

Apart from the upcoming iPhone models, which will be unveiled sometime later this year and will come pre-installed with the iOS 14, these are the following devices that will get the update as well:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

The latest iOS 14 comes with several new features including enhanced privacy options. The biggest updates include radical changes in the Home Screen pages with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, a new way to tap into the App Store with App Clips, powerful updates to Messages, and more.

macOS Big Sur:

In a major development to its Mac devices, Apple also previewed macOS Big Sur, the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system.

The design of macOS Big Sur looks similar to the iPhone and iPad, with curved app icons, translucency, notification bubbles and the new widgets feature from iOS 14. The Messages and Maps apps will gain many of the features available in their mobile counterparts, and the Safari web browser will get a translation tool, changes to tabbed browsing and a customizable home page.

This powerful desktop operating system is compatible with 2015 and later MacBook models, 2013 MacBook Pro models, 2014 and above iMac models, Mac Pro devices released in 2013 and above, 2013 and later MacBook Air models, 2014 and later Mac Mini models, 2017 and later iMac Pro models.

iPad OS 14:

Apple also previewed iPadOS 14, with new features and designs that take advantage of the unique capabilities of iPad and its large Multi-Touch display.

The latest iPad software comes with new features like Universal Search that will let the you search for contacts, documents, or even search within an app that supports this feature.

iPadOS 14 brings Scribble to iPad with Apple Pencil, allowing users to write in any text field - where it will automatically be converted to typed text - making actions like replying to an iMessage or searching in Safari fast and easy.

All devices from iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later are compatible with the latest software that will be available later this year.

WatchOS 7:

In addition to its already enhanced features on health, fitness and more, the Apple Watch will get sleep tracking and hand-washing detection tools.

The WatchOS 7 will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5. The wearables will consequently be compatible with iPhones which are running iOS 14.

This year's Apple WWDC 2020 has not only made huge announcements for developers and consumers, but the event saw a big change as well. Unlike any year before, Apple decided to have an online-only conference in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

