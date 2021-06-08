The AirPods will be able to use computational audio allowing users to reduce ambient sound. Applications can be set to announce notifications. The AirPods will get a feature called 'conversation boost' to help people with mild hearing problems.

The spatial audio builds on existing sound quality by providing better ambient sound. The iOS 15 will enable dynamic head tracking as the user moves around the room. It will also come to M1-powered Macs.

Apple will also incorporate a new feature that will allow AirPods users to locate misplaced earphones using the Find My app feature on the iPhone.

The Find My app will release a noise alert via AirPods to help find them easily. Users will also be able to get a proximity view of the AirPods and it will alert the user when they get close to tmissing AirPods.

AirPods will allow a new feature called Announced notifications with Siri. As the name suggests, it will allow the virtual voice assistant to read the notifications depending on the mode running on iOS 15.

The user will be able to configure the feature to play notifications when they reach a certain location like home or office. It will even factor in the new DND mode and Focus mode.









