Apple iPadOS 15 has been unveiled at the WWDC 2021 on Monday. The new OS for iPads has been bolstered to catch up with the features introduced with last year's iOS 14. Apple has introduced new Widget Gallery which is a single hub to view all widgets. Users can now also place more widgets on the home screen.

In the iPadOS 15, Apple is also bringing App Library to iPads, which can can accessed while the device is docked.

Splitview on iPadOS 15 will allow users to view two apps side-by-side on their iPad screens. Users can even open mails on top of two apps already open.

With Quick Note on iPadOS 15, users can quickly take notes on their iPads, which will appear as a floating window over apps and removed with a simple swipe. This feature will also help users to add links and text to their quick notes. These quick notes can also be made on Mac and even accessed and edited at a later time.

