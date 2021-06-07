Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >WWDC 2021: Apple introduces iPadOS 15 with Widget Gallery

WWDC 2021: Apple introduces iPadOS 15 with Widget Gallery

Premium
In the iPadOS 15, Apple is also bringing App Library to iPads, which can can accessed while the device is docked
1 min read . 11:31 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Apple has introduced new Widget Gallery which is a single hub to view all widgets
  • Apple is also bringing App Library to iPads, which can can accessed while the device is docked

Apple iPadOS 15 has been unveiled at the WWDC 2021 on Monday. The new OS for iPads has been bolstered to catch up with the features introduced with last year's iOS 14. Apple has introduced new Widget Gallery which is a single hub to view all widgets. Users can now also place more widgets on the home screen.

Apple iPadOS 15 has been unveiled at the WWDC 2021 on Monday. The new OS for iPads has been bolstered to catch up with the features introduced with last year's iOS 14. Apple has introduced new Widget Gallery which is a single hub to view all widgets. Users can now also place more widgets on the home screen.

In the iPadOS 15, Apple is also bringing App Library to iPads, which can can accessed while the device is docked.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In the iPadOS 15, Apple is also bringing App Library to iPads, which can can accessed while the device is docked.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Splitview on iPadOS 15 will allow users to view two apps side-by-side on their iPad screens. Users can even open mails on top of two apps already open.

With Quick Note on iPadOS 15, users can quickly take notes on their iPads, which will appear as a floating window over apps and removed with a simple swipe. This feature will also help users to add links and text to their quick notes. These quick notes can also be made on Mac and even accessed and edited at a later time.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!