WWDC 2024: Apple may introduce a new Passwords app with iOS 18. Here's what we know so far
Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, iOS 18, is just around the corner, with the big reveal expected at the company's annual developer conference, WWDC 2024, next week. However, ahead of the WWDC event, a new report claims that Apple is planning to launch a new Passwords app next week to make it easier for users to log in to their favourite websites and software.