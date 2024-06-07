Apple may launch Passwords app at WWDC 2024 for easier logins. App to generate passwords, import from rivals, and auto-fill logins. iOS 18 to introduce advanced AI features like notification summaries and Siri upgrade.

Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, iOS 18, is just around the corner, with the big reveal expected at the company's annual developer conference, WWDC 2024, next week. However, ahead of the WWDC event, a new report claims that Apple is planning to launch a new Passwords app next week to make it easier for users to log in to their favourite websites and software.

As per a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new app will help users generate and track their passwords. It is likely to be powered by Apple's iCloud Keychain service and could be available on the next versions of iPadOS, macOS, iOS and VisionOS.

How will Apple's Passwords app work? As per Gurman, the new appication will be similar to popular password managers on the market 1Password and LastPass with Apple also providing users the ability to import their passwords from rival services.

The Passwords app might include a list of user logins, grouped into different categories such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and passkeys. Apple could make the whole process seamless by allowing users to autofill saved passwords into websites and apps. Passwords could also act as an authenticator app, supporting verification similar to Google's Authenticator app.

While the Passwords app is likely to be a major focus at the WWDC conference on June 10, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to pay much more attention to the new generative AI features coming to iOS 18. Reports suggest that iOS 18 is seen internally as one of the biggest software upgrades Apple has ever introduced.

Some of the AI features that Apple could introduce with iOS 18 could include notification summaries, instant photo editing, AI emoji, voice memo transcription, smart recaps, Siri upgrade and more. Furthermore, several reports have recently suggested that Apple has already signed a deal with OpenAI to power much of the AI features in iOS 18.

