WWDC 2024: Apple reported to make major changes to Settings app and Control Centre with iOS 18. All we know so far
iOS 18 set for major revamp at WWDC 2024 with generative AI updates for crucial apps like Settings and Control Centre.
Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, iOS 18, is set to undergo a major transformation at the company's WWDC 2024 developer conference later this month. In particular, previous reports have suggested that iOS 18 will be the biggest upgrade in the Cupertino-based tech giant's history, with plans to revamp many key apps with generative AI.