Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 10:25:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.15 3.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 889.80 7.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 345.85 11.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 388.10 8.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,565.55 2.27%
Business News/ Technology / News/  WWDC 2024: Apple reported to make major changes to Settings app and Control Centre with iOS 18. All we know so far
BackBack

WWDC 2024: Apple reported to make major changes to Settings app and Control Centre with iOS 18. All we know so far

Livemint

iOS 18 set for major revamp at WWDC 2024 with generative AI updates for crucial apps like Settings and Control Centre.

iOS 17 Is Here. Finally, an iPhone Update for People Who Still Like Making Calls.Premium
iOS 17 Is Here. Finally, an iPhone Update for People Who Still Like Making Calls.

Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, iOS 18, is set to undergo a major transformation at the company's WWDC 2024 developer conference later this month. In particular, previous reports have suggested that iOS 18 will be the biggest upgrade in the Cupertino-based tech giant's history, with plans to revamp many key apps with generative AI.

In the latest update, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple is planning to revamp the Settings app in iOS 18 with a cleaner interface, better organisation and much improved search. The company is also planning to bring improvements to the Control Centre with a new 'Now Playing' music widget and HomeKit smart home controls.

Apple's big move towards generative AI: 

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman also reiterated that Apple is planning to integrate the power of generative AI to provide a much-needed upgrade to many of its apps. Reportedly, Apple will use generative AI to improve many of its core apps, including Photos, Messages, Notes and the Safari browser.

Apple is also likely to give its Siri voice assistant a major AI-powered overhaul. The digital assistant is now likely to be powered by Apple's own Large Language Model (LLM), which could allow it to power individual features within apps for the first time.

The Tim Cook-led company was recently reported to have signed a major deal with OpenAI to bring generative AI capabilities to iOS 18. Reports suggest that most of the new features could run on-device, which could help Apple differentiate itself from the competition.

Using on-device AI has some obvious advantages, including improved privacy, the ability to run offline or in places with poor internet connectivity, and faster response times. However, on-device large language models (LLMs) are not backed up by huge servers with billions of parameters (which power most commercial chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini), and as a result are in many cases not as powerful or knowledgeable.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 03 Jun 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue