WWDC 2024: Apple said to provide new generative AI upgrade to Siri. Here's what might change
Apple plans to upgrade Siri with generative AI for more conversational abilities and task management, focusing on privacy and offline capabilities. The decision came after executives tested ChatGPT, aiming for improved performance without directly competing with it.
Apple may introduce a much-needed generative AI-powered upgrade to Siri that could make the voice assistant more conversational and versatile, giving it the ability to chat rather than just answer one question at a time, the New York Times reported. The new Siri upgrade, along with Apple's other AI offerings, could be unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10.