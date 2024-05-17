WWDC 2024: Apple teases iOS 18 updates, promises enhanced Siri and AI-powered apps
Apple's WWDC 2024 will unveil iOS 18 with significant updates focusing on AI, eye-tracking, music haptics, and generative AI, enhancing the intelligence of Apple devices.
Apple is all set for its WWDC 2024 annual developer conference, which will run from June 10 to June 14. The event is set to reveal significant updates to Apple's flagship products, with a particular focus on the highly anticipated next-generation iOS update—iOS 18. This update is expected to be the most extensive in iOS history, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), according to recent reports.