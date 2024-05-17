Apple is all set for its WWDC 2024 annual developer conference, which will run from June 10 to June 14. The event is set to reveal significant updates to Apple's flagship products, with a particular focus on the highly anticipated next-generation iOS update—iOS 18. This update is expected to be the most extensive in iOS history, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), according to recent reports.

Before the official unveiling at WWDC, Apple has already teased several innovative features of iOS 18, including eye-tracking technology, music haptics, and generative AI. Here is everything we expect to roll out with the latest update.

Eye-Tracking Technology

Originally introduced in the Vision Pro, Apple’s eye-tracking technology will now be available on iPhones and iPads. This feature allows users to navigate their devices using only their eyes, eliminating the need for touch input.

The device will leverage the front camera along with on-device machine learning to enable this functionality. Users can simply focus their gaze to choose items on the screen. Notably, this feature doesn't need any extra hardware, though it does require a short setup procedure.

Generative AI Capabilities

iOS 18 will introduce a range of on-device AI features across all Apple devices, significantly enhancing their intelligence. These AI features might also feature auto-generated playlists on Apple Music, along with AI-powered writing assistance in Pages and Keynote. Unlike other AI services that rely on cloud servers, these features will operate directly on the device.

Several applications are expected to benefit from these AI enhancements:

Notes App: The app can feature generative suggestions and editing tools powered by on-device Large Language Models (LLM).

Photos App: It will likely receive AI-driven editing capabilities, similar to those available on Google Pixel devices, allowing users to alter images by erasing unwanted elements.

Siri: Apple's virtual assistant is anticipated to get a significant AI upgrade, enhancing its overall functionality.

Additionally, iOS 18 will introduce a real-time audio transcription feature. This tool will enable users to read, edit, copy, and share transcriptions, with an expected summarization feature to follow.

Vehicle Motion Cues

This innovative feature aims to reduce motion sickness for passengers using their devices during travel. By mimicking the motion of the vehicle, the screen will display animated dots on the edges, reducing sensory conflict and alleviating discomfort for users who often experience motion sickness.

Music Haptics

Apple is set to launch the Music Haptics feature, designed for users who are hard of hearing or have lost their ability to hear. This feature will translate songs on Apple Music into tactile sensations—taps, textures, and vibrations—allowing users to experience music in a new and immersive way.

iOS 18 Release Date

Apple traditionally releases new versions of iOS during its September event, coinciding with the launch of new iPhone models. During WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 and initiate beta testing for developers and possibly the public.

