WWDC 2024: iOS 18 may bring ‘Apple Intelligence’ to iPhones. What is it and how will it work?
Apple's WWDC 2024 to focus on AI features in latest software versions. Reports suggest 'Apple Intelligenc' label for AI features. iOS 18 may include opt-in AI capabilities like ChatGPT chatbot, revamped Siri, and Passwords app.
Apple will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. As with every year, WWDC 2024 is likely to see Apple unveil the latest software versions of MacOS, iPadOS, iOS and VisionOS.