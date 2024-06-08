Apple's WWDC 2024 to focus on AI features in latest software versions. Reports suggest 'Apple Intelligenc' label for AI features. iOS 18 may include opt-in AI capabilities like ChatGPT chatbot, revamped Siri, and Passwords app.

Apple will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. As with every year, WWDC 2024 is likely to see Apple unveil the latest software versions of MacOS, iPadOS, iOS and VisionOS.

A significant part of this year's event could be Apple's shift towards AI, with many reports confirming that the company has already signed a deal with OpenAI to power generative AI features in its latest software release.

However, a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the tech giant may be calling its AI features on the iPhone, iPad and Mac O 'Apple Intelligence'. Notably, these AI features are only likely to run on the latest generation of iPhones at first, and even last year's vanilla iPhone variant may not get support for iOS 18's AI features at launch.

iOS 18's AI features: Gurman also provided more clarity on what could be the outcome of Apple's partnership with OpenAI, suggesting that the company is planning to bring a ChatGPT syte AI chatbot to iOS, VisionOS, WatchOS and iPadOS.

As per previous reports, Apple's new AI capabilities are likely to be opt-in, meaning they won't be enabled by default and users will have to manually enable them. Furthermore, most of these AI tasks are likely to be performed on the device, which Apple could use as an opportunity to carry forward its privacy-focused image in the age of AI.

Apple could also bring a number of other changes to its operating system for iPhones with iOS 18, including a complete overhaul of the Siri voice assistant, notification summaries, instant photo editing, AI emoji, voice memo transcription, smart summaries and more.

Gurman had also recently hinted that Apple might bring a new Passwords app to iOS 18, similar to popular password managers on the market such as LastPass or 1Password. The Passwords app could include a list of user logins grouped into different categories such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and passkeys. Apple could make the whole process seamless by allowing users to autofill saved passwords into websites and apps. Passwords could also act as an authenticator app, supporting verification similar to Google's Authenticator app.

