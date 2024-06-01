WWDC 2024: iOS 18 to come with redesigned settings menu. Here's what we know so far
Apple may bring major design overhaul to the settings app with a new UI and improved search functionality along with upgrades to the control center in the upcoming iOS 18 update.
Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, is still a few days away, and ahead of the company's biggest software-related event of the year, news has emerged that the Cupertino-based tech giant may be rolling out a new update that will bring a major design overhaul to the Settings app.