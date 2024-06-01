Apple may bring major design overhaul to the settings app with a new UI and improved search functionality along with upgrades to the control center in the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, is still a few days away, and ahead of the company's biggest software-related event of the year, news has emerged that the Cupertino-based tech giant may be rolling out a new update that will bring a major design overhaul to the Settings app.

According to a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple will bring a new interface with a reorganised and cleaner layout along with the iOS 18 update. The company may also improve search functionality within the Settings app, while some much-needed improvements to the Control Center are also expected.

Apple's Siri AI upgrade with iOS 18: Recent reports suggest that Apple is working on improving the functionality of its Siri voice assistant with a generative AI upgrade. The new update could allow the virtual assistant to generate more accurate and insightful answers and summaries.

One of the standout features in iOS 18 could be the "Greymatter Catch Up" functionality, which is anticipated to keep users updated on their notifications while they are away from their devices. This feature, integrated with Siri, will allow users to receive a comprehensive overview of recent notifications, ensuring they stay informed without having to sift through each notification individually. "Greymatter" is reportedly the internal codename Apple is using for these innovative AI capabilities.

Apples's AI tie up with OpenAI: In recent days, rumours have been swirling about Apple's new partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to power generative AI capabilities in iOS 18. The new partnership is likely to be a major part of the WWDC 2024 event.

In a bid to limit its reliance on the Sam Altman-led company, Apple is also said to be working on a deal with Google to offer its users an alternative.

According to Gurnman, the new AI features in iOS 18 could first be marketed as a preview in the developer beta version of iOS 18, and the company could launch a stable version of these features with iPhone 16 in September.



