WWDC 2024 next week: From iOS 18 to AI integration, here's everything we expect
At WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to reveal iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 with AI upgrades. iOS could introduce AI photo retouching and Siri enhancements. Check the full story to know what all is expected.
Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 14. As always, the event will kick off with a keynote session, expected to reveal a slew of exciting new developments. This year, all eyes are on the unveiling of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, alongside Apple's potential entry into the AI arena with features likely to enhance various products.