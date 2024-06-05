At WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to reveal iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 with AI upgrades. iOS could introduce AI photo retouching and Siri enhancements. Check the full story to know what all is expected.

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 14. As always, the event will kick off with a keynote session, expected to reveal a slew of exciting new developments. This year, all eyes are on the unveiling of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, alongside Apple's potential entry into the AI arena with features likely to enhance various products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First on the agenda is iOS 18, touted to be the most significant update in the history of the iPhone. The new operating system is expected to integrate advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, transforming the user experience. Rumors suggest AI-driven photo retouching, voice memo transcriptions, and smart recaps for missed notifications will be key features.

Siri is also set to receive a major overhaul, incorporating large language models for more natural and personalized interactions. Additional features might include AI-generated custom emojis, suggested replies in messages, and auto-generated playlists in Apple Music. Users will also enjoy a more customizable Home Screen, with options to create blank spaces between app icons and alter their colors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In line with iOS 18, iPadOS 18 is likely to introduce similar AI enhancements and a more flexible Home Screen. The update aims to bolster the iPad's role as a tool for productivity and creativity, with improvements in multitasking, file management, and app organization. Enhanced features in the Notes and Photos apps, along with better Apple Pencil integration, will further position the iPad as an indispensable device for both personal and professional use.

The next version of macOS, anticipated to be named macOS 15, will bring AI functionality to the MacBook lineup. Expected features include AI-assisted writing in Pages, automated slide deck creation in Keynote, and code suggestions in Xcode. These AI tools are designed to streamline tasks and improve user efficiency. Continuing Apple's tradition of naming macOS versions after Californian landmarks, potential names for this iteration include Redwood, Sequoia, or Mammoth. The update will also enhance built-in apps like Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness, aligning them with their iOS counterparts.

For Apple Watch users, watchOS 11 is likely to feature advanced health and fitness features. Although details are sparse, the update is expected to enhance the Fitness app with AI-driven metrics and personalized workout suggestions. Additional improvements might include better sleep tracking, stress management tools, and more comprehensive health data analysis. These updates will reinforce the Apple Watch's standing as a premier device for health monitoring and fitness tracking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

visionOS 2 is also expected to be on the docket in the field of augmented and virtual reality. The upgraded version is anticipated to roll out advanced AR capabilities, better user interfaces, and enhanced performance for the Apple Vision Pro headset. Developers can look forward to new tools and frameworks designed to create immersive AR/VR experiences, pushing the boundaries of what these technologies can achieve.

Despite the flurry of software updates, WWDC 2024 could notably devoid of hardware announcements. Notably, as per Mark Gurman, Apple does not intend to introduce any new devices at this year's WWDC event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!