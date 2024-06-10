Apple's WWDC 2024 event will kick off today with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook. While the Cupertino based tech giant announces its latest software updates for iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and more at each year's WWDC conference, this year there is renewed excitement owing to the company's likely foray into generative AI.

As per multiple reports, Apple has signed a deal with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to iOS 18. The deal is likely to be officially announced by Tim Cook and Sam Altman at today's conference while a similar deal with Google may still be in works.

Apart from that, reports suggest that Apple has prepared its own large language model called Ajax which will be used for powering some features.

Expected announcements at WWDC 2024:

1) Apple Intelligence:

A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple may call its AI features on the iPhone, iPad and Mac OS 'Apple Intelligence'. Notably, these AI features are only likely to run on the latest generation of iPhones at first, and even last year's vanilla iPhone variant may not get support for iOS 18's AI features at launch.

2) New Password app:

Reportedly, Apple is likely to introduce a new Passwords app with iOS 18 to make it easier for users to log in to their favourite websites and software.

Gurnman states that the new app will help users generate and track their passwords. It is likely to be powered by Apple's iCloud Keychain service and could be available on the next versions of iPadOS, macOS, iOS and VisionOS.

The Passwords app might include a list of user logins, grouped into different categories such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and passkeys. Apple could make the whole process seamless by allowing users to autofill saved passwords into websites and apps. Passwords could also act as an authenticator app, supporting verification similar to Google's Authenticator app.

3) Siri revamp:

Apple is looking to revamp its popular Siri voice assistant with the power of generative AI to make its responses more accurate and insightful.

A new leak from Apple Insider has revealed that Apple is training Siri to understand more 'natural language' commands, apart from the direct commands that the voice assistant already recognises. Apple is reportedly aiming to get its AI used to the natural language, speech patterns, sentence structures and instructions that Siri is likely to receive from the end users. The new AI capabilities of Siri are likely to be compatible with up to 18 first party apps like Camera, Books, Contacts, Mail, Safari, News and Voice Memos.

4) Mail app changes:

Apple will likely introduce a range of AI-driven features for its Mail app in the forthcoming iOS 18 update. This initiative, reportedly dubbed Project Blackpearl, promises significant enhancements aimed at streamlining email management and improving user experience.

One of the standout features could be the introduction of Smart Replies, allowing users to instantly respond to emails with AI-generated suggestions. This functionality is likely to expedite communication, particularly beneficial for customer service representatives handling numerous emails with similar content, adds the report.

5) AI-powered summaries in Safari:

Among the new AI capabilities, summarization features stand out. These will allow users to quickly recap articles and web pages in Safari, and summarize meeting notes, text messages, and emails. A new catch-up feature will enable users to review missed notifications efficiently.

