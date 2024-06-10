WWDC 2024: Siri 2.0 to iOS 18; top 5 announcements Apple may make today
Apple's WWDC 2024 features generative AI excitement with OpenAI deal. Reports hint at 'Apple Intelligence' AI features, new Passwords app, Siri revamp, Mail app changes, and AI-powered summaries in Safari. Apple also prepares large language model 'Ajax' for some features.
Apple's WWDC 2024 event will kick off today with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook. While the Cupertino based tech giant announces its latest software updates for iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and more at each year's WWDC conference, this year there is renewed excitement owing to the company's likely foray into generative AI.