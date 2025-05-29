WWDC 2025: 5 major reveals we expect from Apple’s big software show

WWDC 2025 could bring a major revamp with several aesthetic and functional upgrades. Here's what to expect.

Shaurya Sharma
Published29 May 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Apple's WWDC 2025, set for 9 June, is just a few days away. At the event, we can expect several big announcements from Apple, including revamps for various software platforms such as iOS, and more. Recently, reports have suggested that Apple could be planning a major overhaul of both its naming conventions and how its operating systems are structured. Here are the big things we expect.

No iOS 19. Hello, iOS 26

Firstly, Apple's software could be renamed. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's software versions might be renamed based on the year. So, this year, we could expect iOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26, and iPadOS 26, instead of iOS 19 and others. This will be a significant change for users and might even confuse some first-time Apple buyers.

Major Aesthetic Revamp

iOS and other platforms are expected to undergo a total revamp. Reports suggest that Apple could revamp its software versions, especially in terms of aesthetics. iOS 19 is expected to offer many translucent and transparent elements, similar to Apple's visionOS, which powers Apple Vision Pro, their latest mixed-reality headset. We can expect translucent elements across various platforms, including macOS and iPadOS, to create visual uniformity between Apple's platforms.

Also Read: Uber users can now book Delhi Metro tickets within the app: Here’s how to do it

New AI Features?

Apple Intelligence received mixed reactions from users. While many appreciated the new features on Apple devices, some were underwhelmed because Apple did not release all Apple features at once, instead launching them in a staggered manner. In fact, some features are yet to be released, including a complete Siri revamp. With iOS 19, we can expect Apple to deliver on this front and perhaps show even more AI features that will make the Apple Intelligence experience more complete.

iPad To Become More Feature-Rich

iPad is a powerful tool for both artists and as a media consumption device. While Apple has added multiple conveniences and features to the iPad experience, it still serves as an additional device for professionals, who still opt for the Mac as their primary. This is why Apple could be looking at bringing additional functionality to the platform, reports suggest. 

 iPad is expected to gain more capabilities this year, but it still won't switch to a fully Mac-like experience, as this is expected to cannibalise Mac sales. That being said, iPadOS 26 (iPadOS 19) as per reports, could debut a macOS-style menu bar and Stage Manager 2.0, and also support the Magic Keyboard, as tipped by tipster Majin Bu.

Apple Intelligence Could Open Up

Recent reports sugges that Apple could open up Apple Intelligence AI suite. For third-party developers, this includes the ability to use on-device features without having to bundle their own AI models with their respective apps. In essence, this means that app developers could leverage Apple Intelligence to power their own apps, rather than relying on or developing their own models, which would require additional resources. This could lead to more AI-powered features in more apps and ultimately aligns well with Apple’s overall approach.

