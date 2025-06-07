WWDC 2025: Apple could let developers use its AI models to build new features, says report

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is all set to take off from 9 June, marking the Cupertino-based tech giant's second-biggest event of the year where it demonstrates all its software prowess. Over the last year, Apple has received a lot of flak for its patchy rollout of new software updates, along with delays in AI features, some of which still haven't arrived. However, the company will likely try to shift attention from those concerns as it focuses on a major rebrand with the unveiling of iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, a significant departure from the current naming scheme used by Cupertino.

Apple to allow developers to build their own AI features: Gurman says the new AI features to be unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2025 will be minor and are unlikely to impress industry watchers, especially at a time when the pace of AI progress is accelerating, with companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI announcing new products almost every month.

Among the AI features Apple is reportedly planning this year is a systemwide push into translation. The Translate functionality will be integrated across Apple operating systems as part of Apple Intelligence, with its main use case being live translation of phone calls and text messages.

Gurman adds that the biggest AI-related announcement by Apple will be opening up its large language models (LLMs), the building blocks behind Apple Intelligence, to outside app developers. This will allow them to build their own AI features using the same technology that powers tools like Genmoji and Apple's writing aids.

Apple is also expected to announce an upgraded version of its foundation models for both on-device and cloud use at WWDC 2025. Notably, developers will be given access to the on-device version of these LLMs.