Subscribe

WWDC 2025: Apple could let developers use its AI models to build new features, says report

Apple's WWDC 2025, starting June 9, focuses on software innovations and a rebrand with iOS 26. Despite criticism for slow AI updates, new features include enhanced translation capabilities and access to large language models for developers.

Written By Aman Gupta
Published7 Jun 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Apple is expected to allow developers to use its AI models for building new features.
Apple is expected to allow developers to use its AI models for building new features.(AP)

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is all set to take off from 9 June, marking the Cupertino-based tech giant's second-biggest event of the year where it demonstrates all its software prowess. Over the last year, Apple has received a lot of flak for its patchy rollout of new software updates, along with delays in AI features, some of which still haven't arrived. However, the company will likely try to shift attention from those concerns as it focuses on a major rebrand with the unveiling of iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, a significant departure from the current naming scheme used by Cupertino.

Advertisement

Apple to allow developers to build their own AI features:

Gurman says the new AI features to be unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2025 will be minor and are unlikely to impress industry watchers, especially at a time when the pace of AI progress is accelerating, with companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI announcing new products almost every month.

You may be interested in

58% OFF

HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg

    ₹25990

    ₹62000

    Get This

    49% OFF

    Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor with 13 Accessories(Premium SS Finish), Black and Steel

      ₹11011

      ₹21790

      Get This

      40% OFF

      Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

        ₹9499

        ₹15900

        Get This

        79% OFF

        Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

          ₹3699

          ₹17800

          Get This

          74% OFF

          Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

            ₹2833

            ₹11000

            Get This

            55% OFF

            Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

              ₹44990

              ₹99999

              Get This

              49% OFF

              Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

                ₹23999

                ₹84653.98

                Get This

                40% OFF

                Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

                  ₹39990

                  ₹19995

                  Get This

                  46% OFF

                  Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

                    ₹5104

                    ₹9499

                    Get This

                    47% OFF

                    TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                      ₹18990

                      ₹35990

                      Get This

                      Among the AI features Apple is reportedly planning this year is a systemwide push into translation. The Translate functionality will be integrated across Apple operating systems as part of Apple Intelligence, with its main use case being live translation of phone calls and text messages.

                      Gurman adds that the biggest AI-related announcement by Apple will be opening up its large language models (LLMs), the building blocks behind Apple Intelligence, to outside app developers. This will allow them to build their own AI features using the same technology that powers tools like Genmoji and Apple's writing aids.

                      Advertisement

                      Apple is also expected to announce an upgraded version of its foundation models for both on-device and cloud use at WWDC 2025. Notably, developers will be given access to the on-device version of these LLMs.

                      In terms of other AI announcements, there is unlikely to be any update on Apple's long awaited Siri revamp. Moreover, the Apple's partnership with Google to use Gemini in its apps is also unlikely to be announced at this year's WWDC.

                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsWWDC 2025: Apple could let developers use its AI models to build new features, says report
                      Read Next Story