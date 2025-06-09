WWDC 2025: Apple unveils ‘Liquid Glass’ design across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26 and more

At its WWDC 2025 event, Apple introduced a major new design update across all its software platforms. Called Liquid Glass, the new look will appear on iPhones (iOS 26), iPads (iPadOS 26), Macs (macOS Tahoe 26), Apple Watches (watchOS 26), and Apple TVs (tvOS 261).

What is Liquid Glass design? Liquid Glass is a translucent material that changes based on what’s around it on the screen. It reflects and bends light in real time, reacting to movement and content to help users focus better on what they’re doing. This is the first time Apple has used the same design style across all its devices, while still keeping each one unique.

The design includes smoother buttons, sliders, and other controls. These elements are shaped to match the rounded corners of Apple’s hardware and now appear as a separate layer above apps. They shift and change based on what users are doing—like when more options are needed or when scrolling between screens.

In iOS 26, for example, tab bars shrink when users scroll down to give more space to the content. They grow back when users scroll up. On iPads and Macs, sidebars have also been updated to show reflections of the wallpaper and content behind them, helping users keep a sense of where they are in the app.

The Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Centre have all been updated to match the new design. On the Lock Screen, the time display now adjusts to fit behind the subject in photo wallpapers. On Mac, the menu bar is now fully transparent, making the screen feel larger. Users can also customise their Dock and desktop with colourful themes and dynamic widgets.

Liquid Glass has also been added to apps like Camera, Safari, Photos, Apple Music, and more, giving them a cleaner and more modern look.

Apple is making it easier for developers to use this design in their own apps. Updated tools and APIs are available for SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit, allowing apps to take advantage of the new controls and effects.