WWDC 2025: Apple unveils new 'Apple Intelligence' features bringing offline AI to iPhone, Mac and more

Apple has unveiled new AI tools under its Apple Intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Features include Live Translation, enhanced creative tools, and improved visual intelligence, with on-device processing for privacy. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated9 Jun 2025, 11:19 PM IST
WWDC 2025: Apple has announced a suite of new artificial intelligence-powered tools under its Apple Intelligence system, extending across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.
WWDC 2025: Apple has announced a suite of new artificial intelligence-powered tools under its Apple Intelligence system, extending across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. (Apple)

Apple has announced a suite of new artificial intelligence-powered tools under its "Apple Intelligence" system, extending across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. The rollout includes a mix of communication, productivity, and creative features, many of which are powered by on-device large language models designed to maintain user privacy and enable offline functionality.

Among the key additions is Live Translation, aimed at bridging language gaps in real-time. Integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, the tool offers automatic message translation and live captions on video and audio calls. All translations are processed on-device, keeping user conversations private.

For users looking to experiment creatively, Image Playground and Genmoji have received notable upgrades. People can now blend emojis with descriptive prompts to create personalised Genmoji, or use ChatGPT-powered image generation features to produce visuals in specific styles such as oil painting or vector art. The feature "Any Style" allows users to describe or upload a photo and receive a tailor-made image. Apple has confirmed that data is only shared with ChatGPT when explicitly authorised by the user.

The update also enhances visual intelligence, allowing users to interact more intuitively with content on their screens. This includes identifying objects via the iPhone camera, retrieving additional information from supported apps, and streamlining tasks such as calendar entries. For example, when an event is detected on-screen, Apple Intelligence can extract relevant details like time and location and draft a calendar invite automatically.

Apple Intelligence is also being opened up to developers. They will gain access to the on-device foundation models, which the company claims are capable of running entirely without an internet connection. This move is expected to facilitate a wider adoption of intelligent features in third-party apps.

Support for Apple Intelligence will expand to eight more languages by the end of the year, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.

These features are now available for testing and will be rolled out more broadly to compatible devices later in the year.

