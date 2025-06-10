WWDC 2025: iOS 26 adds Call Screening, Genmoji, Smarter Messaging, CarPlay update and more — Everything you need to know

Apple has announced iOS 26, the latest version of its iPhone operating system, with a brand-new look and smarter tools built into the system. The update brings changes to the design, better ways to manage calls and messages, and improvements to apps like Maps, Music, Wallet, and CarPlay.

Advertisement

The new design is calledLiquid Glass – a smooth, see-through style that changes based on what’s on the screen. It’s used across the system in things like app icons, controls, and widgets. The Lock Screen and Home Screen are now more customisable, with time that shifts to fit your wallpaper and backgrounds that respond to how you move your iPhone.

Apps like Camera and Photos also look different. The Camera app has a cleaner layout, while Photos now separates your main library and collections into tabs. Safari allows web pages to fill the entire screen, and apps like Apple Music and News feature floating tab bars that hide and reappear while you scroll.

Smarter tools with Apple Intelligence iOS 26 uses Apple’s on-device intelligence to help users do more while keeping their data private. NewLive Translation features in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone translate spoken and written language instantly without sending anything to the cloud.

Advertisement

Users can also use tools likeVisual Intelligence to interact with what’s on their screen — such as searching for products, getting answers using ChatGPT, or adding events to their calendar just by looking at them.

There are also new ways to express yourself usingGenmoji (custom emojis) andImage Playground, where you can create fun images using simple words or emoji.

Improved communication tools The Phone app has a new layout that brings Favourites, Recents, and Voicemails into one screen. A newCall Screening feature helps users avoid spam by showing who is calling and why, whileHold Assist lets the phone notify you when someone finally answers a call that was on hold.

In Messages, users can now filter messages from unknown numbers into a separate folder. Other updates include creatingpolls, using custombackgrounds, and sharing or receivingApple Cash in group chats.

Advertisement

CarPlay and everyday app updates CarPlay – Apple’s in-car interface – now shows calls in a smaller window, supports pinned chats, reactions (Tapbacks), and Live Activities like maps and music. These features are also part ofCarPlay Ultra, which offers a deeper connection between the iPhone and the car’s built-in screens.

Apple Music addsLyrics Translation andPronunciation to help users understand and sing songs in other languages. A newAutoMix feature lets songs blend smoothly into each other like a DJ.

Maps now tracksVisited Places, showing where you’ve been with full privacy protection. It can also offerroute suggestions based on your habits and alert you about delays.

Wallet gets helpful updates, too. Users can pay in instalments or with rewards when using Apple Pay. New boarding passes show live updates about your flight, and give access to tools like Maps and Find My to help navigate the airport or track missing bags.

Advertisement