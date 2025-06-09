WWDC 2025: iOS 26, Liquid Glass technology and what all to expect at Apple's developers conference

Apple could offer a glimpse into its next era of user experience at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today. The company is expected to unveil iOS 26, a major visual overhaul that signals the company’s boldest interface shift in more than a decade.

The new operating system, expected to debut this autumn, could introduce what Apple reportedly calls a 'Liquid Glass' interface — a glossy, translucent design language that moves away from the flat minimalism first seen in iOS 7.

The move is expected to mark a return to visual storytelling in Apple’s software, under the leadership of human interface chief Alan Dye. Unlike the skeuomorphic era of early iPhones — when apps mimicked physical objects — this next iteration is said to evoke a more fluid, immersive experience. Industry analyst Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg, described it as Apple’s most dramatic visual update since 2013.

A Window into the Future More than just an aesthetic upgrade, iOS 26 may be a stepping stone towards the company’s 2027 flagship device, codenamedGlasswing. Named after a species of butterfly with transparent wings,Glasswing is rumoured to feature a wraparound glass body, ultra-thin bezels, and a near-invisible array of sensors — a vision that the new software aims to prepare users for.

Apple’s alleged decision to introduce glossy, glass-like interface elements now could be seen as a strategic soft launch — much like how the company familiarised users with eye-tracking accessibility features before fully embracing gesture control with the Vision Pro headset.

All Systems Go: Version 26 for All Platforms In a bid to simplify its ecosystem, Apple will also likely align version numbers across all its operating systems this year. Whether on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or Apple TV, all platforms may now share the version number 26 — a first for the company. The change hints at deeper integration between devices, particularly as Apple’s ambitions grow to include cars and spatial computing.