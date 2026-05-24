WWDC 2026: Apple registers new ‘gen AI’ web domain as Siri gears up for its biggest upgrade in years

Apple is all set to host its biggest software event of the year, Worldiwde developer conference (WWDC) at the company's Cupertino based headquarters next month. The company has already hinted at upcoming ‘AI advancements’ coming at WWDC and we are now seeing signs of how big the actual announcements could be.

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As per a new report by Macrumors, Apple has registered a new subdomain, genai.apple.com. The new domain currently doesn't lead to a live web page and there is no saying if it will turn out to be a public facing website. However, with the domain coming just weeks ahead of WWDC one would hope that will be related to the new announcements that the tech giant plans to make.

What has Apple planned for WWDC 2026? Apple is finally looking to make good on its promise of smarter Siri that it first made at WWDC a couple of years back. This means Siri should finally be able to understand users' personal context, get on-screen awareness and tap into other apps on behalf of users.

While the upgraded version of Siri was earlier expected to be unveiled with iOS 26.4 update, the revamped version of voice assistant reportedly ran into technical issues during the internal testing phase. This is despite Apple already conceding Google's lead in the AI race and signing a deal to use Gemini models as the brains behind new Siri.

A ChatGPT style Siri is coming: Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, we could see a lot more of new Siri features that could be announced at WWDC 2026. One of the core features could be the addition of a new Siri app which is expected to function like a full fledged chatbot akin to a ChatGPT or Claude with an option to toggle voice mode on or off.

The app is expected to save past chats at memories and users would also reportedly be able to look up for the conversations just like they would not any other chatbot. The special Apple twist could be the addition of a few privacy features.

First, Apple is said to be adding an auto-delete chat history option, a feature taken out of the iOS' Messages app. It will reportedly give users the option of choosing how long Siri retains their conversations with options ranging from 30 days, one year or forever.

Second, Apple is also said to be placing tighter controls on what memories Siri stores and for how long these memories will remain stored.

One can expected Apple to detail out these privacy focused commitments at the upcoming WWDC keynote which will be Tim Cook's last one as the CEO.