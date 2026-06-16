WWDC 2026: Apple reveals devices eligible for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate and watchOS 27

At WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled its next-generation software lineup, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate and watchOS 27. While the updates introduce the new Liquid Glass design language and expanded AI capabilities, Apple also confirmed which devices will receive the latest software.
Notably, iOS 27 continues support for the iPhone 11 series, meaning every iPhone capable of running iOS 26 will also be eligible for the new update.
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone Air
iPhone 17
iPhone 17e
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16
iPhone 16e
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11
iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE (2022)
Key takeaway
The iPhone 11 lineup, launched in 2019, remains supported. However, advanced Apple Intelligence features, including Siri AI, will be restricted to newer hardware.
Apple is ending major macOS support for Intel-based MacBooks. macOS 27 Golden Gate will only be available on Apple Silicon-powered Macs.
MacBook Air M5 (13-inch, 2026)
MacBook Air M5 (15-inch, 2026)
MacBook Air M4 (13-inch, 2024)
MacBook Air M4 (15-inch, 2024)
MacBook Air M3 (13-inch, 2024)
MacBook Air M3 (15-inch, 2024)
MacBook Air M2 (13-inch, 2023)
MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 2023)
MacBook Air M1 (2020)
MacBook Pro M5/M5 Pro/M5 Max (14-inch, 2024)
MacBook Pro M5 Pro/M5 Max (16-inch, 2024)
MacBook Pro M3/M3 Pro/M3 Max (14-inch, 2023)
MacBook Pro M3 Pro/M3 Max (16-inch, 2023)
MacBook Pro M1 Pro/M1 Max (14-inch, 2021)
MacBook Pro M1 Pro/M1 Max (16-inch, 2021)
MacBook Neo (A18 Pro, 2026)
Devices losing support
All Intel-powered MacBooks released before the M1 generation will not receive macOS 27.
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2024)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)
iPad Pro 13-inch (2024)
iPad Pro 13-inch (2025)
iPad Air (2020)
iPad Air (2022)
iPad Air 11-inch (2024)
iPad Air 13-inch (2024)
iPad Air 11-inch (2025)
iPad Air 13-inch (2025)
iPad Air 11-inch (2026)
iPad Air 13-inch (2026)
iPad (2021)
iPad (2022)
iPad (2025)
iPad mini (2021)
iPad mini (2024)
iPads losing support
Unsupported Models
iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)
iPad (8th generation)
iPad mini (5th generation)
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Apple Watch Series 11
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)
Watches losing support
Unsupported Models
Apple Watch Series 8
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 6 and older
Apple Watch Ultra (1st generation)
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
Apple also confirmed that watchOS 27 requires an iPhone 11 or newer running iOS 27 for pairing.
One of the headline announcements at WWDC 2026 was the next-generation Siri AI. However, the feature will be limited to select high-end devices.
Platform eligible devices
iPhone iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
iPad M4-powered iPads and newer with at least 12GB unified memory
Mac M3-powered Macs and newer with at least 12GB unified memory
Vision Pro Apple Vision Pro (M5)
The move highlights Apple's growing focus on on-device AI processing, with many older devices continuing to receive software updates but missing out on the most advanced artificial intelligence features.
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