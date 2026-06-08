WWDC 2026: How to watch as Tim Cook unveils iOS 27 in his final keynote as Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, to unveil perhaps the biggest changes to iOS and other related Apple operating systems in the tech giant's history. What makes the presentation even more special is that it is expected to serve as Tim Cook's swan song as Apple's CEO, with the veteran executive expected to relinquish control of Apple in early September ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro series unveiling.

When and where to watch WWDC 2026 keynote? The WWDC 2026 keynote is scheduled to begin today at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) or 10:30 PM India time.

Just like every year, the keynote can be watched on Apple's own website, the company's YouTube channel and Apple TV app.

In order to make it easier to access the event, we have embedded a direct streaming link below. You can also catch live coverage of WWDC 2026 right here at Mint.

What to expect from WWDC 2026? Unlike the September event, the WWDC event is usually reserved by Apple to make software-related announcements. Primarily, the focus is on announcing all the new features that are expected to be a part of the latest software version for iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and other platforms.

This year, the focus is on Apple's AI features. The pressure on Apple to deliver cutting-edge features on par with Pixels and Samsung's Galaxy devices is such that Tim Cook's last WWDC could turn out to be the most consequential one of his entire tenure.

Not only has Apple not delivered some AI features it promised back in 2024, but the current features are also nowhere close to how Google is reshaping Android on the back of Gemini.

Perhaps realising that edge, Apple has already partnered with Google for Siri to be powered by a customised version of Gemini.

1) Standalone Siri: Apple is expected to finally bring the revamped Siri with personal context, on-screen awareness, and the ability to take actions inside apps. But Apple is tipped to go a step further by turning Siri into a proper chatbot like Gemini or ChatGPT.

The company could launch a standalone Siri app where users could chat with the AI assistant by texting it or voicing their queries. There is also expected to be support for attaching files and images to get more comprehensive answers from Siri.

2) Redesigned Siri: Siri could also get a brand new design, with the animations and UI elements already being teased by Apple in the WWDC 2026 promotional material.

Siri is also expected to find a place inside Dynamic Island where users could see a new "Search or Ask" prompt alongside the new visual effects whenever the assistant is activated.

Apple is also expected to allow Siri to take actions on behalf of users, aka agentic AI capabilities. Meanwhile, the voice assistant could also get the ability to connect to other chatbots via the new Extensions system.

3) Photos and Camera app makeover: Apple is expected to provide a bunch of AI-powered features for the Photos and Camera apps.

The Photos app could get three new AI-powered editing features: Extend, Enhance and Reframe. Meanwhile, natural language-powered image editing is also expected to be announced at the event but may not arrive with the initial version of iOS 27.

As for the Camera app, Apple is expected to bring a dedicated mode for Visual Intelligence features. After the update, users could get the ability to point their iPhones at objects or locations to ask questions that could be answered by third-party AI assistants like ChatGPT or Claude.

The update could also add support for Nutrition Tracking and a Contacts scanner right inside the Camera app.