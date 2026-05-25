WWDC 2026: iOS 27 may revamp AirPods settings, improve Genmoji and add support for Google Cast

Apple is all set to unveil its latest versions of iOS and other related operating systems at the company's WWDC 2026 conference next month. Ahead of the event, a new report by Bloomberg's Marg Gurman has revealed a host of new features that iOS 27 could get including a big boost to Genmoji, hidden design cues in Apple's WWDC teaser and revamped AirPods controls in the settings panel.

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What are the new features Apple is planning for iOS 27?

1) Revamped AirPods control

The report notes that Apple has received feedback from users asking for an app for managing the new AirPods features that the company has added in recent years like recognizing head gestures and working as hearing aid.

While a dedicated app is unlikely at this point, Gurman notes that Apple is working on a redesigned AirPods settings menu that will be “more functional, better organized and more streamlined.” The new menu should make it easier for the earbuds to manage with major feature options being highlighted.

The new changes are expected to roll out across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.

2) Genmoji and Image Playground quality upgrades:

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Gurman had earlier noted that Apple is working on a new Genmoji feature which would allow iOS 27 to suggest premade options by taking cues from the most used phrases and images in the user's photo library. He had also predicted that Apple could open up support for more third-party AI models apart from ChatGPT for its Image Playground app in iOS 27.

However, in his latest report Gurman Apple is also reportedly improving its own AI image generation models in iOS 27 which could give a ‘big boost’ in quality of the features this year.

3) iOS 27 may support Google Cast:

Apple is also reportedly working on adding support for third-party streaming alternatives to AirPlay in order to comply with European Union regulations under the Digital Markets Act. This, the report notes, coul mean the Cupertino based tech giant providing support for services like Google Cast to be set as the default option for streaming photos, videos and audio from Apple devices to TVs or speakers.

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Tim Cook's last dance:

Notably, the June developers conference will be Tim Cook's final keynote presentation after over a decade of leading the company. Cook is all set to give up the post of CEO later this year with new CEO John Ternus to take over from Septemer 1.

This means that the September keynote where Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone and the iPhoen 18 Pro lineup is set to be conducted by the new CEO.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in