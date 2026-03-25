WWDC 26: Apple to unveil dedicated Siri chatbot and systemwide AI agent in iOS 27, says report

Apple is planning to bring a standalone Siri app and a new ‘Ask Siri’ feature as part of its AI overhaul planned for the upcoming iOS 27 update, according to a Bloomberg report. Notably, the tech giant had earlier this week announced the dates for its WWDC 26 event, which is where it is expected to unveil its latest software update that should come with the new iPhones in September.

What is Apple planning for Siri? As per the report, Apple is planning to unveil the new Siri on 8 June at the Worldwide Developers Conference. This also confirms that the AI version of Siri will not be a part of the iOS 26.5 update as it was earlier expected, and instead Apple will take another few months to iron out the wrinkles of its AI update that will be powered by Gemini.

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Notably, Apple is also said to be planning to give a fresh look and chatbot-like experience to Siri. While Siri has traditionally been a voice assistant, the popularity of chatbots has seemingly changed Apple's mind, and the current plan is to reportedly develop a system-wide AI agent that could be deeply integrated across applications.

The new Siri is internally codenamed Campo and is reportedly developed to better control features within iPhones and Mac while tapping into the user's personal data like messages, notes, and emails. The new version of Siri will also reportedly have the power to complete tasks within apps, access news, and search the web using Apple-built interfaces and models.

Apple's dedicated Siri app: The Cupertino-based tech giant is also testing a dedicated Siri app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac this year. The app will give users access to all their past conversations, which will be listed in a grid of round rectangles with text previews on the app's main interface.

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Users will also get the ability to pin favourite chats, save older conversations, search across interactions, and start new chats via a plus button placed inside the application.

Interestingly, the app will function much like any other chatbot out there, with the option to upload attachments like images and documents, send text images, and a toggle to switch in and out of voice mode. A nice finishing touch here will reportedly be the ability of the app to suggest prompts to users based on their prior usage.

The company is also reportedly looking to change the glowing edges effect for Siri that it had introduced with iOS 18. The tech giant is also working to replace its on-device search system Spotlight with Siri. The new approach is said to help unify the interface while helping users find local content and submit broader requests.

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