WWDC sneak peek: Apple Vision Pro to get smarter, could let you scroll with your eyes

Apple is preparing to launch a new feature for its Vision Pro headset that will let users scroll through apps and content just by moving their eyes, reported Bloomberg.

According to the report, the feature, called eye-scrolling, is expected to be part of visionOS 3 — the next big update to the Vision Pro’s software. Apple is likely to show this update at its annual developer event, WWDC, which starts on 9 June.

Right now, Vision Pro users can already use their eyes to look at items on the screen and select them by pinching their fingers. With eye-scrolling, users could do even more just by looking, making the headset easier and more fun to use.

The feature uses the Vision Pro’s powerful eye-tracking technology. Apple also wants to let app developers add this feature to their own apps, not just the ones made by Apple.

The Vision Pro headset, which costs $3,499, has not sold in huge numbers, but Apple is still adding new features to improve the experience for people who have it. The company also hopes these updates will show how powerful the device really is.

Recently, Apple made changes to the team working on the Vision Pro. The team has now joined forces with Apple’s Siri software team, showing that the company wants to combine voice and visual tech in the future.

Apple is also reportedly working on new hardware. This could include a lighter version of the Vision Pro and another version that connects to a Mac for faster performance. The company is also developing smart glasses — some with augmented reality (AR) and some without. The AR glasses may one day use the same software as the Vision Pro.

Earlier this year, Apple released visionOS 2.4, which added a new app for viewing 3D images and made it easier to use the Vision Pro with an iPhone. That update also introduced Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI system.

At WWDC next month, Apple will also launch iOS 19. This new iPhone update will include features like smarter battery use and real-time translation for AirPods.

Apple has not made any official comments yet, but the tech world is watching closely to see what the company will reveal next.