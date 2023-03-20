WWE 2K23 is now available for all. Here’s how to unlock players

The WWE 2K23 game's MyRise mode is unquestionably one of the most captivating ones you may play at any moment. This mode takes a different tack from the majority that let you create your own legacy. You can recreate the experiences of a real male or female wrestler connected to WWE entertainment and give their stories your own spin

In the MyRise mode, there are more things you can discover besides the entertaining combat. You can obtain unlockables that enhance your WWE 2K23 experience.

Playing the mode will allow you to add more wrestlers, giving you more options. Not only that, but the game also includes some of the iconic arenas, which can be accessed via the aforementioned mode.

Understanding every unlockable is crucial since it helps gamers understand their incentives. Also, it's possible that they're attempting to unlock a certain wrestler that is featured in this mode. There are more arenas to be unlocked, and having that information will undoubtedly be useful.

All gamers will be able to enjoy WWE 2K23's MyRise mode, which includes some true veterans.

The arenas offered as unlockable alternatives will obviously be ideal for the players. The focus of WWE 2K23 is the wrestlers, and there are four more that the players may unlock. The whole list of them is shown below:

Jean-Paul Levesque

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly ‘02

Molly Holly

To access Jean-Paul Levesque in The Lock game mode, players must defeat the wrestler. Meanwhile, the other three wrestlers can be obtained by playing The Legacy in MyRise mode.

The fact that all three unlockable characters are female is not surprising because The Legacy is primarily geared on female wrestlers. The hardest to unlock of the three is Molly Holly, who has the highest rating of all three at 86.

MyRise AThe MyRise mode in WWE 2K23 allows you to unlock ten arenas. They are as follows:

WWE Live Event Arena

High School Gym-BCW

Raw 2002

Motion Capture Studio

Club U.K

Japan Hall

Japan Dome

Mexico Plaza

SummerSlam

Wargames

The Raw 2002 arena will demand you to play the The Legacy path out of all ten names.

In WWE 2K23, you must build your own character in order to receive all the awards. You can still make changes to the wrestler you construct even though the game mode has its own plot. You will then have to decide between the narratives of The Legacy and The Lock.

Players will have to establish themselves in The Legacy, the first game mode they will encounter. Whereas The Lock's alternate storyline focuses on men's wrestling, this one is specifically tailored to women's wrestling.