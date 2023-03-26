WWE2K23’s tips and tricks for cashing in ‘Money in the Bank’

WWE fans rejoice as the latest iteration of the iconic WWE game, WWE 2K23, has finally been released. The developers have made significant improvements to the game's story-building elements and on-ring action scenes, leaving fans with a lot to look forward to.

The game offers plenty of iconic on-ring action, including the exciting opportunity to cash in on Money in the Bank, which your wrestler can win in Universe Mode. With various methods available, this feature will guide you through how to successfully cash in on your Money in the Bank and make the most out of this thrilling gameplay element.

To cash in the Money in the Bank contract in WWE 2K23, you need to first select a wrestler in Universe Mode and win the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Once your wrestler has the contract, the next step is to plan the perfect opportunity to cash in and win the WWE title.

There are three ways to cash in your Money in the Bank contract in WWE 2K23: pre-announced Money in the Bank matches, surprise entries, and strategic planning with post match cash-in. Each method offers a different level of risk and reward, so it's up to you to decide which approach to take.

Here is a guide you through all three approaches to cashing in on the Money in the Bank, as well as the overall tactics required in WWE 2K23.

Announced Cash-in

To use the first method of cashing in on Money in the Bank, your MITB winner and the champion you want to target must be present in the same show in Universe Mode. From there, go to the Showcase Section and choose the "Announce Cash-in" option. The game will then simulate a match between the champion and the MITB holder on that same night.

However, keep in mind that cashing in the Money in the Bank is a one-time opportunity, and it is generally advised to avoid a direct confrontation between the MITB winner and the champion. If your MITB winner loses the match, they will not have another chance to cash in the contract.

Mid-match cash-in

To execute a mid-match cash-in, you need to access the My Universe menu by pressing the start button on your controller and navigating to the settings tab. Here, you will find the "Cash-in" option. When the defending champion is standing tall inside the ring, activate the Cash-in option to trigger the animation and turn the situation into a triple-threat match for the title. This method allows you to ambush the champion and potentially steal the title with the element of surprise. Keep in mind that using this option will also use up your Money in the Bank contract.

Post-match cash-in

To maximize your chances of success, it is recommended to wait until the champion has just finished a grueling match before triggering a post-match cash-in. This takes advantage of their weakened state and vulnerability.

To activate this option, make sure you are in a one-on-one match and there are no post-match attacks scheduled for the night. Then, navigate to the settings tab in the My Universe menu, and select the "Cash-in" option.