WWE2K23’s tips and tricks for cashing in ‘Money in the Bank’

Mid-match cash-in

To execute a mid-match cash-in, you need to access the My Universe menu by pressing the start button on your controller and navigating to the settings tab. Here, you will find the "Cash-in" option. When the defending champion is standing tall inside the ring, activate the Cash-in option to trigger the animation and turn the situation into a triple-threat match for the title. This method allows you to ambush the champion and potentially steal the title with the element of surprise. Keep in mind that using this option will also use up your Money in the Bank contract.