X is evolving into a job-hunting platform with over 1 million job postings across industries. Companies from various industries are hiring through X Hiring, part of X's strategy to diversify offerings

Soon after the takeover of the microblogging platform Twitter, Elon Musk started imagining X as an ‘everything app’ that could do much more than just be a social media platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now the vision is gradually taking shape, and X is slowly evolving into a job-hunting platform as well. Recently the company revealed that over 1 million companies on X are looking to hire candidates.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea board approves ₹ 45,000 crore fundraise “Over a million job postings have already been posted on X across various industries", a post by X Hiring said. Elon Musk reshared the post on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A post by X Business reads, “There are more than 1 million job postings live on X right now! Companies across AI, financial services, SaaS, and more are finding qualified candidates using X Hiring every day."

Another post by X Hiring reads, “Over 1 million job postings are now live on X! Looking for a new gig? Make your next career move using X Hiring."

Since its inception in August 2023, X Hiring has been part of a broader strategy to diversify the X offerings. Initially launched for business profiles within its Verification for Organizations package, X Hiring has reported rapid growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP wins big in UP, Himachal; Congress bags Karnataka In January's first week, the microblogging platform announced the arability of 750,000 positions advertised in the app, with the additional 250,000 coming within a matter of weeks.

Audio and video calls Separately, X has recently added audio and video calls for its users without a premium subscription, along with job ads. Earlier, this feature was available to Premium subscribers only. X has given the users the option to select how they receive calls from people in the app. The users can adjust their settings, and choose to receive calls from only their followers, or anyone on the platform.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!