Twitter no more: Elon Musk's X.com takes over, users react with humor and skepticism
In a major rebranding, visitors to twitter.com are now redirected to x.com. Elon Musk announced the change, completing his vision for the platform, now called X. Users had mixed reactions, with many humorously noting the change while others expressed admiration for Musk's ambition.
In a significant move today, visitors to twitter.com were redirected to x.com, marking the final step in Elon Musk's rebranding of the social media giant. A pop-up notification greeted users with the message, “Welcome to x.com! We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same."