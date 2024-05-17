In a significant move today, visitors to twitter.com were redirected to x.com, marking the final step in Elon Musk's rebranding of the social media giant. A pop-up notification greeted users with the message, “Welcome to x.com! We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, shared the update on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “All core systems are now on x.com," Musk wrote, accompanied by an image of a new logo featuring a white X on a blue circle with two shades of blue. This sparked speculation about whether another logo change is forthcoming.

The official handle of X also acknowledged the domain change with a succinct post: “x dot com." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reactions on the platform were mixed but predominantly humorous. One user quipped, “We are still gonna call it Twitter," while another added, “x.com marks the spot!" A third commented, “x.com looks good in my browser address bar," and a fourth noted, “The beginning of a new era. X."

Expressing admiration, a user posted, “Finally, Elon Musk's dream comes true. Never bet against this man!" Meanwhile, others remained skeptical, with one remarking, “Nice try but I’m not clicking that link. Got detention back in middle school for going to a similar link on the library computer."

Since Musk's takeover, the platform has undergone several transformations, including the rebranding to "X," changing "tweets" to "posts" and "retweets" to "reposts," and replacing the iconic blue bird logo with a white X on a black background. Until today, the domain name remained twitter.com, but this final change completes Musk's vision for the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk's fascination with the letter X is well-documented, dating back to 1999 when he launched x.com, an online financial service that later merged with PayPal. In 2017, Musk repurchased the domain from PayPal, and today, x.com has become the home of his rebranded social media platform.

The rebranding to x.com symbolizes more than a mere name change; it reflects Musk's broader ambitions and consistent branding strategy across his ventures. As users adapt to the new domain, the legacy of Twitter transitions into a new chapter under the emblematic X.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!