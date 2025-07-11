X cuts Premium, Basic and Plus subscription rates for Indian users: Check new price list

Social media platform X has significantly reduced its subscription prices for users in India, cutting monthly and annual fees across all account tiers by up to 48 per cent, according to updates on its official portal.

The biggest drop has been seen in the cost of Premium subscriptions for mobile app users, now priced at ₹470 per month, down from ₹900 earlier, marking a 48 per cent reduction. The Premium tier, which provides a verification checkmark and other exclusive features, is also cheaper on web browsers, with the monthly fee now set at ₹427, a 34 per cent decrease from the previous ₹650.

Notably, the disparity between mobile and web pricing is attributed to the commission charged by app stores, resulting in slightly higher mobile rates.

Basic tier subscriptions have also become more affordable. Monthly charges for Basic accounts have been reduced by 30 per cent, falling from ₹243.75 to ₹170. Annual billing for Basic users has seen an even steeper cut of 34 per cent, with the cost now standing at ₹1,700, down from ₹2,590.48.

Basic account holders enjoy features such as the ability to edit posts, write longer content, play videos in the background, and download media, although they do not receive the checkmark badge associated with Premium accounts.

X has also lowered the price of its top-tier Premium Plus subscription. On the web, monthly fees are now ₹2,570, a 26 per cent drop from the earlier ₹3,470. Mobile users will now pay ₹3,000 per month for Premium Plus, a significant reduction from the previous ₹5,100.

Premium Plus accounts come with a range of exclusive benefits not available to Basic and regular Premium users. These include an ad-free experience, the ability to publish full-length articles, and access to SuperGrok powered by Grok 4, X’s advanced AI tool.

