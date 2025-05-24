X down for second day: Elon Musk's platform suffers global outage, users report problem with App, website

X down: Billionaire CEO Elon Musk's social media platform X experienced a global outage on Saturday, 24 May 2025, as users from around the world reported issues with not being able to access the application or the website.
According to the industry outage tracking website, Downdetector data, the global outages reported for the social media platform X jumped to 2,212 reports at 6:20 p.m. (IST) on 24 May 2025.
The Downdetector data for India also highlighted that most problems reported by the users show that 49 per cent of the outage issues were faced on the X application, while 30 per cent were witnessed by users trying to log in to their profile. The official website for the platform also witnessed 21 per cent of the outage issues reported by the users.
According to the news agency Reuters report, there were more than 25,000 incidents reported of people facing issues with the social media platform. Downdetector tracks the outage data by collecting information from multiple sources.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
