X down for thousands of users, global outage outage disrupts timeline and mobile app

Elon Musk-led social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is currently down for thousands of users. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 30,000 users have reported issues with the platform today.

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The website shows a major spike in the US, peaking at 2:15am EST (12:45pm India time), with around 31,600 reports of problems accessing the platform. About 50% of users reported issues with the ‘Feed/Timeline’, 41% said they were unable to access the X app, while 6% flagged problems with the website.

While the outage appears to have first impacted users in the US, complaints have also started rising in India. Downdetector data for India shows reports crossing 1,000, with users saying they are unable to access X.

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As per another outage tracking website, StatusGator, the X outage seems to be affecting users in the United States, India, and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

Netizens react to X outage: Users moved to other social media platforms like Reddit, Threads, and Instagram to check whether the issue was only affecting them or if it was actually an outage. Many users complained about empty timelines and profiles not loading on the platform.

“Twitter is down again for like the fifth time this month or something. I guess this is what happens when you fire all of your engineers,” wrote one user on Threads.

"Is Twitter down for you too? My feed on X won't refresh. I checked Downdetector and reports of it being down are skyrocketing. Did it get hacked? Drop what you know in the comments," added another user.

“SORA GETTING SHUT DOWN RELEASED KIRKS SOUL FROM THE SERVERS AND HE WENT TO HAUNT TWITTER,” wrote another user on the Downdetector forum.

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“Apparently my account doesn't exist anymore. Mobile isn't working at all, but I logged out and checked, and I don't think I'm permabanned,” another user added.

Notably, there has been no official confirmation about the outage from either Elon Musk or X's Head of Product Nikita Bier. In other related company news, X had recently onboarded Benji Taylor to lead the design team at the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Bier had also announced just a few hours ago that X's integration of Grok AI for the algorithm will be launching next week.