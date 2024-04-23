X down for users? Netizens complain of issues in sharing posts

A lot of X users reported problem in sharing posts, commenting on the micro blogging site, owned by Elon Musk

A lot of users on Tuesday reported problems in uploading and sharing posts on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Downdetector website—which tracks and monitors online outages and problems—there were nearly 350 reports of X outage at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to the outage tracking website hundreds of Indian users faced issues accessing the microblogging platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Top news today on April 23: SC schools Patanjali, JNK India IPO opens, Tesla quarterly results and more Downdetector reported that both the website and mobile app of the microblogging platform started experiencing technical issues like uploading and sharing posts around 7:30 pm IST. Downdetector reported that both the website and mobile app of the microblogging platform started experiencing technical issues like uploading and sharing posts around 7:30 pm IST.

The outage tracking website further said approximately 76% of Indian users had issues accessing the X website, while 17% experienced problems with the mobile app.

Also Read | India needs 8-10% growth over next decade to reap demographic dividend: RBI Earlier on April 11, the social media platform faced a technical snag as several users experienced difficulties accessing the site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Earlier on April 11, the social media platform faced a technical snag as several users experienced difficulties accessing the site.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting Google's Israel cloud deal: 'Company not a place to debate politics In March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads faced a major outage when users reported in-ability to access the apps for almost two hours. In March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads faced a major outage when users reported in-ability to access the apps for almost two hours.

“X is completely down on my computer. My X App on my phone is still working but acting up. Anyone else?," reported a user

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Based on the information available, it appears that X (formerly known as Twitter) is indeed experiencing some issues. Users have reported problems accessing the platform on their computers, while the X App on mobile devices seems to be working but with some hiccups," another user reacted

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!