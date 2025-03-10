Social media platform X experienced a widespread outage today, with users across the globe reporting difficulties in accessing the app and website. The disruption left many unable to view their X feed, prompting frustration and speculation on other social media platforms.

According to DownDetector, a service that tracks online outages by aggregating reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted errors, the issue affected a significant number of individuals. Data from the website indicated that over 1,000 people were unable to access X at approximately 3 PM.

Downdetector's data is based on user-reported issues, so the actual number of affected users may differ. As the outage persisted, numerous users turned to alternative platforms such as Facebook and Reddit to verify the disruption and discuss its impact. Social media chatter quickly gained momentum, with many expressing their concerns and searching for potential explanations.

At present, X has not released an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or when full functionality is expected to be restored. Users are advised to monitor official channels for updates as the situation develops.

One user, @heyitspixel, humorously noted, “X is down. Posting this on X so people know about X being down.”

Another user tagged Elon Musk, saying, “𝕏 went down! Who else thought they got suspended? 😅 @elonmusk, what happened, my friend? Did someone trip over the server cord and unplug it?”

“𝕏 just went down for about 20 minutes or so for many users. It seems that the problem may have been resolved,” wrote another user.

A user with the handle @fearedbuck wrote, "Twitter/X was down for nearly an hour this morning.