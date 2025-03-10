Elon Musk's platform X faced a major outage affecting thousands globally, with over 40,000 disruption reports in the US. The cause is unclear, and X has not issued a statement. This outage follows previous interruptions that took place a couple of hours ago.

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, experienced a significant outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other parts of the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Downdetector.com, an outage-tracking website, reports of disruptions surged to over 40,000 in the US, after an initial decline earlier in the day. In the UK, more than 10,800 users also encountered problems, with issues emerging earlier in the morning.

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear, and X has yet to provide an official statement regarding the disruption. The company has not responded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not the first instance of service interruptions on the platform since Musk took ownership. The previous outage, which occurred a few hours ago in the evening, also sparked criticism and concerns about the site's stability.

Users took to other social media platforms to voice their frustration, with many sharing memes and speculating about potential technical failures. Some suggested that ongoing changes within X’s infrastructure might be contributing to recurrent issues.

As of now, services appear to be gradually restoring, but the extent of the outage’s impact remains to be fully assessed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user, @heyitspixel, humorously noted, “X is down. Posting this on X so people know about X being down."

Another user tagged Elon Musk, saying, “𝕏 went down! Who else thought they got suspended? 😅 @elonmusk, what happened, my friend? Did someone trip over the server cord and unplug it?"

“𝕏 just went down for about 20 minutes or so for many users. It seems that the problem may have been resolved," wrote another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user with the handle @fearedbuck wrote, "Twitter/X was down for nearly an hour this morning.

(With inputs from Reuters)