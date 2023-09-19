comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.05 3.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.9 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 603.95 0.93%
Business News/ Technology / News/  X down? Users complain of outage, 2nd in 24 hours
Back

X down? Users complain of outage, 2nd in 24 hours

 1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:56 PM IST Livemint

X users (formely known as Twitter) Tuesday complained of outage at about 7pm IST, a second outage in less than 24 hours. The microblogging platform had stopped working around 7pm IST, Downdetector- a website that reports online outage said

Users complain of outage, 2nd in 24 hoursPremium
Users complain of outage, 2nd in 24 hours

X users (formely known as Twitter) Tuesday complained of outage at about 7PM IST. The microblogging platform had stopped working around 7pm IST, Downdetector- a website that reports online outage said.

On Monday, the microblogging site faced a brief outage in some of the major cities in the US. The X users in Los Angeles, New York City and Chicango complained problems in uploading videos and viewing ‘My Feeds,’ Times Now reported.

Beside the US, users in the UK, China and Europe also faced problems, the report added.

According to date collected by Downdetector, approximately 49% of the X users reported issues with the app of the microblogging platform, while 41% with the website and 10% with server collection.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 09:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App