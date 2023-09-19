X down? Users complain of outage, 2nd in 24 hours

X users (formely known as Twitter) Tuesday complained of outage at about 7PM IST. The microblogging platform had stopped working around 7pm IST, Downdetector- a website that reports online outage said.

On Monday, the microblogging site faced a brief outage in some of the major cities in the US. The X users in Los Angeles, New York City and Chicango complained problems in uploading videos and viewing ‘My Feeds,’ Times Now reported.

Beside the US, users in the UK, China and Europe also faced problems, the report added.

According to date collected by Downdetector, approximately 49% of the X users reported issues with the app of the microblogging platform, while 41% with the website and 10% with server collection.